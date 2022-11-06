AP Top 25 poll: Georgia stays at No. 1 after win over Tennessee, TCU moves to No. 4

The 10th week of the college football season saw a handful of shake-ups, including losses for Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson adding to the chaos of the season and a shift in the Associated Press Top 25.

Georgia stayed at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday with their win over Tennessee. The Volunteers moved to No. 5 with their defeat and are likely to move down the College Football Playoff rankings when the next set is revealed later this week.

The Bulldogs received 62 of the 63 first-place votes. Ohio State was at No. 2 and Michigan moved up to No. 3 with their blowout win over Rutgers. TCU jumped to No. 5 after Clemson lost to Notre Dame.

LSU’s victory over Alabama moved the Tigers to No. 7 as the Crimson Tide clung on to No. 10 with their second loss of the season. Alabama’s streak of 120 straight polls ranked no worse than No. 10 stayed intact.

Florida State got back into the Top 25 with their 45-3 win over Miami.

Read below to see how the rest of the rankings played out.

1). Georgia (9-0)

2). Ohio State (9-0)

3). Michigan (9-0)

4). TCU (9-0)

5). Tennessee (8-1)

6). Oregon (8-1)

7). LSU (7-2)

8). USC (8-1)

9). UCLA (8-1)

10). Alabama (7-2)

11). Ole Miss (8-1)

12). Clemson (8-1)

13). Utah (7-2)

14). Penn State (7-2)

15). North Carolina (8-1)

16). Tulane (8-1)

17). NC State (7-2)

18). Texas (6-3)

19). Liberty (8-1)

20). Notre Dame (6-3)

21). Illinois (7-2)

22). UCF (7-2)

23). Kansas State (6-3)

24). Washington (7-2)

25). Florida State (6-3)