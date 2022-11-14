AP Top 25 poll: LSU inches up slightly after two top teams fall

Oregon and UCLA both received shocking upset losses on Saturday, and both upsets had an effect on the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Oregon lost to Washington and UCLA fell to Arizona in major losses that will have consequences for when the latest College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday. The losses meant LSU and USC moved back up the poll after wins against Arkansas and Cal respectively.

The last time two top-10 PAC-12 teams lost at home during the same weekend came in October 2014, when Arizona topped then-No. 2 Oregon and Utah defeated then-No. 8 UCLA.

Georgia remained at No. 1 after big win over Mississippi State and will have to play Kentucky, who surprisingly lost to Vanderbilt. No. 2 Ohio State won by two touchdowns over Northwestern.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots.

Here’s how the rankings shook out ahead of Week 12.

1). Georgia (10-0)

2). Ohio State (10-0)

3). Michigan (10-0)

4). TCU (10-0)

5). Tennessee (-1)

6). LSU (8-2)

7). USC (9-1)

8). Alabama (8-2)

9). Clemson (9-1)

10). Utah (8-2)

11). Penn State (8-2)

12). Oregon (8-2)

13). North Carolina (9-1)

14). Ole Miss (8-2)

15). Washington (8-2)

16). UCLA (8-2)

17). UCF (8-2)

18). Notre Dame (7-3)

19). Kansas State (7-3)

20). Florida State (7-3)

21). Tulane (8-2)

22). Cincinnati (8-2)

23). Coastal Carolina (9-1)

24). Oklahoma State (7-3)

25). Oregon State (7-3)