AP Top 25 poll: Michigan, USC join top 5 after big wins

Michigan made the big move to the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday after picking up a win over rival Ohio State and solidifying a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes for the second straight time, 45-23. Donovan Edwards had 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns. J.J. McCarthy had 263 passing yards and three touchdown passes – two going to Cornelius Johnson and another to Colston Loveland.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan wasn’t the only team who moved up in the rankings. USC’s win over Notre Dame catapulted them to No. 4 in the poll.

The Trojans beat the Fighting Irish, 38-27, behind four total touchdowns from Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams. He finished with 232 passing yards and 35 rushing yards. He had a touchdown pass and three rushing touchdowns in the win.

Georgia remained No. 1 and TCU was No. 3.

DAVID SHAW SUDDENLY STEPS DOWN AS STANFORD’S HEAD COACH FOLLOWING LOSS TO BYU

Here’s how the rest of the rankings played out.

—

1). Georgia (12-0)

2). Michigan (12-0)

3). TCU (12-0)

4). USC (11-1)

5). Ohio State (11-1)

6). Alabama (10-2)

7). Tennessee (10-2)

8). Penn State (10-2)

9). Washington (10-2)

10). Clemson (10-2)

11). LSU (9-3)

12). Utah (9-3)

13). Kansas State (9-3)

14). Florida State (9-3)

15). Oregon (9-3)

16). Oregon State (9-3)

17). UCLA (9-3)

18). Tulane (10-2)

19). Notre Dame (8-4)

20). South Carolina (8-4)

21). Texas (8-4)

22). UCF (8-4)

23). UTSA (10-2)

24). North Carolina (9-3)

25). Mississippi State (8-4)