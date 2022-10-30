AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee, Ohio State tie at No. 2 as first College Football Playoff rankings near

The college football season is getting into the thick of the season as the Associated Press released the last Top 25 poll before the first College Football Playoff rankings get released this week.

Georgia stayed at No. 1 after their defeat of Florida on Saturday, but there was a tie at No. 2 heading into Week 9 of the year. Ohio State got company from Tennessee for the second spot in the latest rankings. Ohio State topped then-No. 13 Penn State, 44-31, but it wasn’t convincing enough to keep Tennessee out of the second slot following the Volunteers’ trouncing of then-No. 19 Kentucky, 44-6.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s the highest Tennessee has been ranked in the polls since 1999 when Phillip Fulmer had the team in a Fiesta Bowl after their national championship in 1998.

Ohio State and Tennessee are both 8-0 and both had 1,500 points in the latest round of voting. But the Volunteers received 18 first-place votes and the Buckeyes got 15.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 TCU and No. 8 Oregon all stayed put from last week’s rankings. USC moved up to No. 9 and UCLA moved to No. 10.

Liberty entered the Top 25 with a 41-14 win over BYU. The Flames are 7-1. Tulane moved up four spots to No. 19 after a 38-28 win over Memphis.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

Here’s how the rankings shook out.

NO. 1 GEORGIA PULLS AWAY IN SECOND HALF, BEATS FLORIDA FOR THE FIFTH TIME IN SIX YEARS

—

1). Georgia (8-0)

2). Ohio State (8-0)

2). Tennessee (8-0)

4). Michigan (8-0)

5). Clemson (8-0)

6). Alabama (7-1)

7). TCU (8-0)

8). Oregon (7-1)

9). USC (8-1)

10). UCLA (7-1)

11). Ole Miss (8-1)

12). Utah (6-2)

13). Kansas State (6-2)

14). Illinois (7-1)

15). LSU (6-2)

16). Penn State (6-2)

17). North Carolina (7-1)

18). Oklahoma State (6-2)

19). Tulane (7-1)

20). Wake Forest (6-2)

21). North Carolina State (6-2)

22). Syracuse (6-2)

23). Liberty (7-1)

24). Oregon State (6-2)

25). UCF (6-2)