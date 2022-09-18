AP Top 25 poll: Washington back in the rankings, Georgia leads the pack

The Washington Huskies made their season debut in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday afternoon as they received their highest ranking since the 2019 season.

The Huskies came in at No. 18 when the poll was released. The team improved to 3-0 with an upset of No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday as well as victories over Kent State and Portland State.

Michael Penix Jr. was 24-for-40 with 397 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the 39-28 win over the Spartans.

“We just beat a really good football team in my mind,” Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said. “To get this win now is just going to continue to put the belief in our guys.”

The top of the poll mostly stayed the same.

Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State ranked Nos. 1-3 with the Bulldogs getting 59 first-place votes following their win over South Carolina. Alabama had three first-place votes and Ohio State had one.

Tennessee, Penn State and Oregon also moved up in the polls. The Ducks defeated BYU and the Nittany Lions topped Auburn. The Volunteers took care of Akron.

Read below for the rest of the Top 25.

**

1). Georgia (3-0)

2). Alabama (3-0)

3). Ohio State (3-0)

4). Michigan (3-0)

5). Clemson (3-0)

6). Oklahoma (3-0)

7). USC (3-0)

8). Kentucky (3-0)

9). Oklahoma State (3-0)

10). Arkansas (3-0)

11). Tennessee (3-0)

12). NC State (3-0)

13). Utah (2-1)

14). Penn State (3-0)

15). Oregon (2-1)

16). Ole Miss (3-0)

17). Baylor (2-1)

18). Washington (3-0)

19). BYU (2-1)

20). Florida (2-1)

21). Wake Forest (3-0)

22). Texas (2-1)

23). Texas A&M (2-1)

24). Pittsburgh (2-1)

25). Miami (2-1)