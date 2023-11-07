Apartment maintenance worker accused of killing girl, 15, who lived in complex

A maintenance worker for an Indianapolis apartment complex has been accused of killing a teenage girl last week who lived with her mother in the same complex.

Tevis Walker, 34, allegedly shot and killed Janiya Carr, 15, on Nov. 1, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

“The senseless and tragic death of Janiya Carr is unconscionable and unacceptable for her family, friends and community,” IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said in a Nov. 2 statement following Walker’s arrest. “I’m proud of the many detectives, investigators, victim advocates and officers who worked through the night and into this evening, many without sleep, to identify, apprehend and arrest the person we believe responsible for Janiya’s death.”

IMPD officers initially responded to the area of the Carriage House East Apartments on the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive around 12 p.m. on Nov. 1, a Wednesday, to investigate a death.

Authorities located Janiya’s body in a wooded area behind the apartment buildings and determined through their investigation that the 15-year-old girl had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, IMPD said in a press release.

Walker had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Alabama and Georgia, according to police and FOX 59 Indianapolis.

Video camera footage from the Carriage House East Apartments obtained by police apparently shows Janiya getting into a Kia registered under Walker’s name on Oct. 28, as FOX 59 first reported.

The footage then reportedly shows the Kia driving to the same wooded spot where Janiya’s body was eventually found and parking with the vehicle’s headlights turned off.

The Carriage House East Apartments did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Janiya’s family reported her missing when she did not come home on Oct. 28 – two days before her body was discovered.