Arch Manning, nephew of legendary NFL brothers, officially signs with Texas

Steve Sarkisian has officially landed his quarterback.

Arch Manning, one of the top prospects of the 2023 class of recruits, signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Texas on Wednesday, according to 247 Sports.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, verbally committed to the Longhorns in June.

ARCH MANNING OPENS UP ON LONGHORNS COMMITMENT: ‘EVERYTHING ABOUT TEXAS FOOTBALL EXCITED ME’

Manning will begin his college career in January after four stellar years at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana, where he broke Eli’s record for passing yards and Peyton’s school record for passing touchdowns

He chose Texas over Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Virginia and Georgia.

“I think the great tradition and fan base and everything about Texas football excited me,” the teenage quarterback told 247 Sports. “I’m glad I can one day be part of it.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He’ll be tasked with returning Texas to national prominence as the school prepares to depart the Big 12 conference for the SEC in the coming years.

The Longhorns are coming off an 8-4 season in Sarkisian’s second year in Austin, where injuries at the quarterback position impacted Texas early.

Texas nearly beat Alabama in Week 2, a game in which quarterback Quinn Ewers was forced to leave in the first quarter.

“Obviously Coach Sark has a rich history,” Manning told 247 Sports. “He’s developed a lot of good players and been on some good teams. I think they’ve gotten better this year and they’re going to keep getting better and I’m excited to be part of it.”

The Longhorns won three of its last five regular season games and will play No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl.