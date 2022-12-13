Arch Manning opens up on Longhorns commitment: ‘Everything about Texas football excited me’

Arch Manning entered the 2022 high school football season as the top quarterback recruit in his class, and earlier in the year, he announced he committed to Texas to start his collegiate career.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli, opened up about why he chose the Longhorns over some of the other top schools that were chasing him. He will reportedly sign his national letter of intent later this month after four sensational years at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana.

“I think the great tradition and fanbase and everything about Texas football excited me,” the teenage quarterback told 247 Sports on Monday. “I’m glad I can one day be part of it.”

Manning will join a Texas team that just wrapped up its first eight-win season since 2019 with an invitation to the Alamo Bowl. Texas has only one 10-win season since losing in the BCS Championship to Alabama back in 2009.

The young quarterback said he was “ready to get to Austin” and was excited to play for Steve Sarkisian.

“Obviously Coach Sark has a rich history,” he told 247 Sports. “He’s developed a lot of good players and been on some good teams. I think they’ve gotten better this year and they’re going to keep getting better and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Texas wrapped the season winning three of their final four games. The team will play the Alamo Bowl against Washington.