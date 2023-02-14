Arizona authorities issue evacuation, shelter-in-place orders after nitric acid spill

A portion of an Arizona freeway was closed in both directions Tuesday due to a crash and HAZMAT spill, authorities said.

The state Department of Public Safety said the closure on Interstate 10 between Rita and Kolb roads in Tucson was “extensive” and urged motorists to avoid the area.

A commercial truck tanker rolled over on the freeway, causing the spill, authorities said.

Pima County officials told Fox News Digital the substance that spilled was nitric acid. An alert directed everyone within a one-mile radius of the spill to shelter in place.

The Tucson Fire Department said it was on the scene with other agencies to clean up the area. There was no estimated time to re-open the road.

Nitric acid is a highly corrosive chemical used in manufacturing and fertilizer. Several areas have been evacuated, officials told Fox News Digital.

Authorities have not said if there is any danger to the public. The spill came weeks after a train derailment in Ohio that leaked toxic chemicals into the air in the town of East Palestine.

Many questions remain unanswered after a train consisting of approximately 50 cars, including several carrying highly toxic vinyl chloride, derailed en route to Pennsylvania on the evening of Feb. 3 due to a broken axle.

