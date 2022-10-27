Arizona border agents track down truck in dramatic pursuit, find 32 migrants

Arizona authorities said 32 migrants were rescued in Tucson on Monday night following the pursuit of a box truck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the chase started on Interstate 10 shortly after 6 p.m. local time.

Agents had attempted a vehicle stop on the truck near the I-10 Frontage Road and Grant Road intersection, but the truck sped west out of the city.

The truck came to a stop on a rural road southwest of the city.

A driver and front-seat passenger fled on foot into the desert.

The CBP agents who secured the truck discovered 32 undocumented migrants in the vehicle’s cargo compartment.

Of the migrants, 31 were adult men and there was one unaccompanied juvenile from Mexico and Guatemala.

All were transported to Tucson Station for processing.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted Wednesday that no one was injured in the incident.

Although there was an “exhaustive search” of the area, neither suspected smuggler was located.

The migrants will be processed for expulsion under Title 42 or removal under Title 8, according to a tweet from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona.

“Tucson Sector Border Patrol continues to see smugglers transport migrants in box trucks and livestock trailers, a disturbing trend that greatly endangers migrant lives,” CBP said. “U.S. Border Patrol agents and their law enforcement partners are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter and regularly rescue migrants from these extremely dangerous situations.”