Arizona Cardinals 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The Arizona Cardinals survived the controversy surrounding the Kyler Murray contract, and even though the team will be without DeAndre Hopkins for a few weeks, the team should have enough weapons to stay competitive.

The team traded for Marquise Brown, and tight end Zach Ertz will firmly be in the fold on offense.

The defense will still be as tough as ever with J.J. Watt, Isaiah Simmons, Budda Baker and others. The defense finished 11th in points and yards allowed in 2021.

Arizona was 11-6 and made the playoffs, but a wild-card loss was a disappointment.

Read below for the Cardinals’ schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams, September 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers, October 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 5: Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles, October 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 7: Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints, October 20, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 8: Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings, October 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, November 6, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 10: Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams, November 13, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, November 21, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Week 12: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers, November 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots, December 12, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15: Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos, December 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 16: Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 25, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons, January 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD