Arizona Coyotes troll fans by promising to ‘leak’ new arena plans

The Coyotes’ future in Arizona is in doubt after voters shot down the NHL team’s plan for a multibillion-dollar entertainment district in Tempe.

Despite the recent setback, the Coyotes plan to play at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University for the 2023-24 season.

The Coyotes’ social media team decided to lighten the mood amid the franchise’s tense situation. On Friday, the team’s Twitter account promised to reveal plans for a new arena if fans accumulated enough likes on a particular tweet.

“Pack, if this tweet gets 20k likes by the end of the day we will leak our new arena plans,” the tweet said.

About three hours later, the tweet apparently drew enough likes, and the Coyotes delivered a hilarious video about their so-called stadium plans.

“The wait is over. Click the link below,” the Coyotes account wrote in a tweet.

The link redirected fans to a website with “New Arena Plans” displayed at the top.

Fans had been Rickrolled. The website featured the video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

It was a subtle way of telling Coyotes supporters the fight to keep the team for the long term was not over.

On Thursday, the team’s social media team posted a poll, asking fans which suburban city they would like to see a new arena be built.

Scottsdale, Arizona, was crowned the winner, with Mesa coming in a distant second.

The uncertainty surrounding the franchise, which has called Arizona home since 1996, has only fueled speculation the team will soon relocate to a different market.

Several cities have been rumored as landing spots for the NHL franchise should it ultimately pack up and move.

Markets such as Atlanta, Houston, Salt Lake City, Kansas City and Quebec City have all been mentioned.