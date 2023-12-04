Arizona first responders urge caution to hikers after weekend mountain rescues

Phoenix first responders are reminding the public to be prepared when hiking after they tended to three different mountain rescues on Saturday.

PHOENIX WOMAN, 29, FOUND DEAD ON DESERT HIKING TRAIL; POLICE RELEASE IMAGE OF PERSON OF INTEREST

Phoenix firefighters had to assist an injured hiker on a trail on South Mountain. Farther north on Camelback Mountain, a woman suffered a leg injury and had to be airlifted. Also in north Phoenix on Lookout Mountain, a rescue team had to take a hiker to the bottom of a trail on a stretcher due to an injury.

The Phoenix Fire Department warned hikers need to make sure they dress appropriately and have plenty of water, even with the city seeing cooler temperatures.

PHOENIX POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH 29-YEAR-OLD WOMAN FOUND DEAD ON DESERT HIKING TRAIL

People should also make sure they are carrying a cellphone and consider hiking with company. Also, they should also not push themselves if they have health condition such as asthma, diabetes or knee or back pain.