Arizona man arrested on suspicion of killing older brother in wake of ‘repeated physical altercations’

An Arizona man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his brother, authorities said Monday.

The death of George Thomas Morgan, 45, first began as a missing persons case, the Phoenix Police Department said. Morgan had been involved in “repeated physical altercations” with his brother, Michael John Morgan, 44, at their home Nov. 11, authorities said.

Michael Morgan was eventually arrested and booked on numerous charges, including murder, police said.

The altercation took place sometime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said.

“The repeated incidents ended, and neither were seen for a period of time,” read a portion of a Phoenix Police statement. “When Michael returned to the residence, but George did not, [it caused] family to report George missing on November 12, 2023.”

Authorities have not released details of the altercation that led to George Morgan’s death.

Missing persons detectives brought the case to homicide investigators after learning of suspicious circumstances, FOX Phoenix reported.

“Homicide assumed the investigation and eventually established probable cause to arrest Michael for being responsible for the death of George,” read a portion of the statement. “Michael was booked on multiple charges to include murder.”

George Morgan’s remains have not been found, police said.