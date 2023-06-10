Arizona plane crash in Superstition Mountains kills 2 people: NTSB

Authorities said that a single-engine plane with two people on board crashed Saturday morning in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Fox News Digital that both people died in the crash. The crash, which took place near Apache Junction at around 8 a.m, happened under unknown circumstances.

The aircraft departed Saturday morning from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the plane was a Socata TB 30 Epsilon.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital said it located a crash site, and that recovery crews responded to the scene. Mesa and Apache Junction are roughly 20 miles apart.

Authorities said the two people in the plane were killed, but they have not released their names.

The NTSB is actively investigating the crash, along with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA.

There is no additional information at this time.

