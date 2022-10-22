Arizona police find ‘mummified’ body in bathtub during burglary investigation

Authorities came across a mummified body in the bathtub of a home in Arizona as they investigated a burglary.

In a press release, Bullhead City police said officers were responding to a burglary at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday when they discovered 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the northwestern Arizona house.

Walters was allegedly ransacking the home and selling the homeowner’s purses, bags, and clothing online.

Police said Walters told officers she didn’t know the body was in bathroom of the house.

“The deceased body was in a mummified state and is believed to be the homeowner,” police said.

It’s unknown how long the body was in the bathtub.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 60-year-old Wendy Mica.

Neighbors told police they assumed their neighbor had moved away because she hasn’t been seen in a year.

Officers said it wasn’t Walters’ first time inside the home as she was reportedly there two days earlier.

Police said they found “pry marks on the door indicating forced entry into the home” from Walters.

Police received a search warrant and went to Walters’ home.

“Detectives located more items belonging to the victim, including her birth certificate, IRS paperwork, driver’s license, and credit cards. Police also found drug paraphernalia items and a useable amount of methamphetamine,” police said.

Walters was booked into jail on two counts of burglary. Police also said they are seeking additional charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession.