Arizona police seize 395,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop, suspect arrested

A coordinated traffic stop in Arizona led to a massive bust of illegal fentanyl, which resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Law enforcement seized roughly 395,0000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Sunday.

The Buckeye Police Department worked with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to conduct a traffic stop near State Route 85 and Hazen Road on Sunday.

“BPD has 2 investigators with MCDST committed to stopping drug-trafficking,” the Buckeye Police Department said in a Twitter post.

Authorities said the bust led to one arrest and the seizure of roughly 395,000 M30 fentanyl pills. Police didn’t release the identity of the person who was arrested.