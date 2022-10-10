Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat

Rescue divers in Arizona recovered the body of a California man who went missing Saturday after he jumped into Lake Havasu and never resurfaced, authorities said Sunday.

Responding deputies immediately deployed divers into the water but the searchers were unable to locate the victim, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials described conditions as difficult during the response, with winds gusting upwards of 40 mph and waves as tall as three feet. Divers also encountered near-zero visibility underwater, with large trees present on the lake bottom.

Rescue crews used a helicopter to scan the water’s surface and shoreline but still did not find the victim.

Search efforts continued Sunday, with boat crews using side scan sonar technology.

Searchers located the victim’s body at 11:15 a.m. under approximately 32 feet of water, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California.

The body was given over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Lake Havasu is located near Lake Havasu City on the border between Southern California and Arizona.