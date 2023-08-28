Arizona State announces self-imposed bowl ban for 2023 season amid NCAA probe

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be self-imposing a one-year bowl ban on their football program ahead of this season amid the NCAA’s investigation into infraction claims that took place under former head coach Herm Edwards.

Athletic director Ray Anderson made a statement to announces the self-imposed ban, per DevilsDigest.com.

“Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season,” Anderson’s statement reads. “In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The NCAA’s investigation into the Sun Devils is due to alleged gratuitous recruiting violations.

ESPN details a “dossier of documents” that was sent to the NCAA on May 31, 2021, which detailed multiple recruiting violations, which included ignoring restrictions that were put in place during the COVID-19 recruiting “dead period.”

One of the violations found was a mother allegedly purchasing tickets to travel to ASU’s campus during the dead period. Another alleges staff members gave tours to recruits in vans when visitors were prohibited on campus.

There was also a claim that a position coach worked out a prospect at a local park while in town and evaluated the video during an offensive staff meeting.

Edwards was fired three games into a dismal 2022-2023 season for the Sun Devils, who finished 2-7 in the Pac-12 last season and 3-9 overall. The coaching staff has been decimated, with five full-time coaches leaving the Sun Devils’ staff after being fired or moving on elsewhere.

One of those coaches was defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, the former New York Giants linebacker who was allegedly the main coach that created a rule-breaking culture.

New head coach Kenny Dillingham, who is in his first year on the job, was present when the team learned of its 2023 season fate. No matter the results, they won’t be falling in a bowl game.

“Their entire goal this year was to right the ship and to make a bowl game,” a source told ESPN, adding that it was a “devastating” reaction from the players when they learned their fate.

“It’s my job to try to get our team and rally our team behind each other to go compete and go work at the highest level,” Dillingham told reporters on Sunday.

Self-imposed bans and suspensions have been a practice by schools when the NCAA comes with investigations. Another high-profile one comes in Ann Arbor this year as Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh won’t be on the sideline to coach for the first three games due to recruiting violations in his own program.

About 20 players are expected to be playing their final collegiate season for the Sun Devils this year.