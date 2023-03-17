Arizona students say their drinks were spiked at JROTC ball, police looking for ‘suspiciously’ acting man

Police in Arizona are searching for a man they want to question after several students said their drinks were spiked at a JROTC ball.

The man, according to a Facebook post from police in Flagstaff, was spotted on surveillance camera lurking around a Double Tree Inn on March 11 while the Coconino High School JROTC was holding a ball.

Police said the man was acting “suspiciously” and walking around “checking conference room doors” and “going up and down in the elevator near the lobby.”

The man was confronted by a chaperone and identified himself as “Sgt. Major Travis Palmer” before saying he had to take a phone call and left the premises.

About 20 to 30 minutes after he left, approximately six female students and one male student fell ill and began vomiting while experiencing nausea and dizziness.

The Facebook post says the students “thought their drinks had been spiked.”

Several students were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for medical treatment.

Flagstaff Police released an image of the man who has a mustache and is wearing a hat and dark-colored jacket.

Police say the man in his 40s or 50s and stands approximately 6 feet tall with a large build.