Arizona suspect arrested for allegedly unleashing pit bull on Phoenix officers

A woman is accused of unleashing her pit bull on police officers when they approached her in Phoenix on Saturday night, police said.

Mary Clifton, 39, was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and resisting arrest on Saturday.

The Phoenix Police Department reported that officers noticed a pickup truck blocking traffic near 107th Avenue and Colter Street at around 10:30 p.m. When police turned on their lights and sirens to make a traffic stop, Clifton drove away and crashed the car into a nearby residence’s fence.

When authorities went near her vehicle, the suspect allegedly released an aggressive pit bull that attacked the police. The dog bit officers as they arrested Clifton.

Police attempted to immobilize the dog, who ran away.

“A less lethal tool was used on the dog who later ran from the area,” Phoenix Police Department Sergeant Phil Krynsky told Fox News Digital.

Clifton was booked into jail after her arrest. Authorities did not disclose if the dog was found or not.

The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Fox News Digital reached out to police for more information, but no other details were available.