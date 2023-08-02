Arizona tour bus collision at Grand Canyon West kills 1, 50 injured

One person was killed and more than 50 others injured in a rollover involving a tour bus Tuesday in northern Arizona, authorities said.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department confirmed that the bus rolled over at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1 at Grand Canyon West in the Hualapai Reservation. Grand Canyon West is run by the Hualapai tribe but has no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service.

SOUTH CAROLINA SHERIFF’S OFFICE HELICOPTER CRASHES NEAR CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLIGHTS GROUNDED

Local Las Vegas station KTNV reported that a private tour with 57 people and another vehicle collided near the Grand Canyon West parking lot.

One person died when the tour bus rolled over. Authorities have no shared details about the person who died during the incident.

Eight other individuals were air lifted to a local hospital. Details about the other injuries were not immediately released.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is also investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.