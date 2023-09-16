Arizona troopers recover $1.3 million worth of fentanyl, meth in drug bust

Arizona authorities say that they seized more than $1.3 million worth of illicit substances during a drug bust last month.

Suspect Jorge Baldovinos-Jimenez, 25, was arrested during a traffic stop off of State Route 87 at milepost 197. He was charged with possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, as well as possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that the bust took place just after 10 p.m. Aug. 31. The vehicle, a silver Honda Accord, was stopped for a non-moving violation.

Officials said that there were “several indications of criminal activity during the stop.”

“A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 109.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 80.9 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in suitcases,” Arizona Department of Public Safety explained in a Facebook post Thursday.

The approximate street value of the fentanyl is $1.2 million. The meth was valued at around $119,000.

Pictures released by authorities shows dozens of bags of drugs in various suitcases. The bags appeared to contain thousands of blue pills.

“Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to the Denver area,” the post added.

Baldovinos-Jimenez was booked into Maricopa County Jail after his arrest. No additional details about the incident are known at this time.