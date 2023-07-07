Arizona Wildcats beat out big-name schools, land highest-ranked recruit in program history

The Arizona Wildcats‘ football program has failed to win double-digit games in a season since 2014, but the Wildcats might be on the rise after a historic day Thursday.

Arizona landed the highest-rated recruit in program history when five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing committed to the Wildcats.

Rushing, a Tucson, Arizona, native, chose the Wildcats over Notre Dame, Tennessee and Oregon.

“Being a hometown kid born and raised in the heart of Tucson, this decision holds a special significance for me,” Rushing said in a video announcing his commitment. “The opportunity to represent my state, my community and my family on the football field is a dream come true. It is a chance to give back to the place that has shaped me, both as an athlete and as an individual.”

Rushing is the No. 8-ranked prospect in the 247 Sports 2024 class.

The Wildcats are preparing to enter a third year under head coach Jedd Fisch and look to build on the momentum they made in 2022.

Arizona went 5-7 in 2022 after a 1-11 finish in Fisch’s first season in Tucson.

“Coach Fisch continuously pitched the idea of being a hometown guy, and now I can advocate for my home state,” Rushing told 247 Sports. “I’m really excited to be committed and love the trajectory of the program.

“For me, it’s important to be on the front end of something special. We’re building something big, and it’s a great opportunity, a blessing, really, to have my hometown behind me. If you take care of the city, the city will take care of you, so I’m going to do everything I can to push us forward as a team.”

The Wildcats return eight starters on offense from a 2022 team that was 20th in the country in yards per game (461.9).

Arizona was ranked 125th in total defense in 2022.