Arizona Wildcats make program history with top in-state quarterback commitment

Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch may have something brewing in the desert.

The Wildcats landed 2024 four-star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. on Monday, ESPN’s 2024 top-ranked quarterback in the state of Arizona.

His commitment comes less than a month after Arizona landed edge rusher Elijah Rushing, getting the Tucson native to stay in-state.

It’s the first time in program history that the top offensive and defensive players in the state have committed to the Wildcats, according to ESPN. Williams is ranked 219th overall in the 2024 ESPN 300.

Williams decommitted from Ole Miss on July 7 shortly after Rushing announced he’d be heading to Arizona.

“We have a great relationship,” Williams told ESPN. “I’ve known him since I was in seventh or eighth grade. We’ve always kept tabs on each other, and we got a chance to play against each other last year. That was fun. I feel like being able to team up and help change the program around is just something that only a few people could do.”

The Wildcats are entering the third season under Fisch, who oversaw a four-win improvement in his second year in Tucson.

“I feel like it’s a great situation where I can stay close to home, close to family and play for a family oriented program, and having to compete for a program with a lot of NFL connections put it over the top for me,” Williams told 247Sports. “The coaches see me having similar abilities to Jayden de Laura in terms of our play styles, and I am excited to make plays in that offense which I know can feature my potential.”

Arizona made great strides offensively during the 2022 college football season, averaging 462.4 yards per game, good for 20th in the country. The Wildcats averaged 356.0 yards per game in 2021.

The Wildcats open the 2023 season against Northern Arizona on Sept. 2 before heading to Mississippi State for Week 2.