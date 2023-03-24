Arizona woman found dead after Jeep swept away by floodwaters

Arizona authorities said Thursday that a 64-year-old woman was found dead in Holbrook after her vehicle was swept off a dirt road by floodwaters.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that it received a call reporting the incident on Hutch Road west of State Route 377 at around 10:48 a.m. local time.

A local couple was traveling on Hutch Road and the caller reported his wife was missing.

The office said the husband reported that on the evening of March 22, he and his wife were in a Jeep and crossing a wash known as “Seymour’s Crossing.” He said that the swift-moving water swept the Jeep from the dirt roadway and began to push the vehicle downstream, where it came to rest.

After an hour, the occupants crawled out of the vehicle and were able to reach the riverbank, out of the water.

However, during an attempt to get help, the couple was separated in the dark. The husband was found by local residents and was taken to safety.

The sheriff’s office dispatched patrol deputies, Navajo County Search and Rescue, Hashknife Sheriff’s Posse, Joseph City Fire, Holbrook EMS and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Air Rescue Unit to look for the woman.

She was located deceased approximately a half mile downstream from the Jeep and around 200 feet from the water.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Officials did not release the woman’s identity.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that this is not the only fatality involving recent flooding in Arizona.

Previously, a senior couple was found dead near Payson.