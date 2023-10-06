Arkansas coach emailed students who criticized him following loss: report

Screenshots of purported email exchanges between Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos and several students are reportedly legitimate.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, shared several emails reportedly exchanged between students and Enos following the Razorbacks’ loss to Texas A&M.

HawgBeat.com says it confirmed through a Freedom of Information Act request the emails were sent.

“I just wanted you to know that I’m available to call 4th downs for y’all if y’all need it AND y’all don’t have to play me millions. What a disgrace,” one email says.

Enos allegedly replied, “What would u call??”

Another screenshot shows Enos allegedly calling another person “so innovative” in a sarcastic manner, including laughing emojis.

That same person gave Enos some coaching advice, and Enos allegedly says the person “should have been a coach.”

When the person says he would be “just as effective as you are,” Enos allegedly wrote, “U still have time. Apply for some jobs, I’m sure you’ll be great” with another laughing emoji.

Arkansas fell to the Aggies, 34-22, to drop to 2-3 on the season. The Razorbacks won their first two games and lost three straight since then.

Enos is in his first year as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator after spending two seasons at Maryland in the same role. He was the head coach of Central Michigan from 2010 to 2014, his only head coaching job in college football.

The Razorbacks head to No. 16 Ole Miss for a game Saturday night.

The University of Arkansas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.