Arkansas’ John Morgan III taken to hospital after collapsing during game, reportedly suffers neck injury

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman John Morgan III was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital after he collapsed after a play during a game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Morgan was put onto the cart as players from both teams took a knee. The crowd fell silent.

“He was talking. He was able to move,” SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang relayed. “I talked to Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek, and he was told by the trainers that he was dealing kind of with his neck getting snapped back, and he had tenderness and pain in the neck area.

“So, precautionary protocol is to begin him to the hospital anytime there is any kind of neck pain, but it is, at this point, precautionary because of the nature of where the pain and the injury occurred.”

Play resumed after Morgan was taken off the field.

The Maryland native transferred to Arkansas before the start of the 2023 season. He was at Pittsburgh for five years and recorded 14 sacks in 47 games. He had two sacks in two games for Arkansas. He had a tackle before he left the game.

Texas A&M won the game 34-22 behind Max Johnson’s two touchdown passes and 210 passing yards. Evan Stewart and Earnest Crownover had touchdown catches.