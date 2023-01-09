Arkansas police shoot, kill suspect following chase

A man accused of firing at Arkansas officers after leading them on a chase was fatally shot early Sunday, according to authorities.

Arkansas State Police allege that Scotty Helton fled from Faulkner County deputies around 1 a.m. after they had tried to make a traffic stop for reckless and erratic driving.

While being pursued by Faulkner County deputies and officers with Conway police, Helton allegedly fired at officers, authorities said.

During the chase, state troopers deployed spike strips that deflated the tires in Helton’s vehicle. His car came to a stop in an intersection in Mayflower, located about 23 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Authorities allege that after his vehicle stopped, Helton pulled out a gun, prompting three state troopers and one Mayflower police officer to fire their weapons.

Helton was hit and died.

Arkansas State Police will submit the results of its investigation to prosecutors, who will decide whether the use of deadly force by officers was justified.