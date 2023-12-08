Arkansas State University System names interim president

The Arkansas State University System’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to name Robin Myers as interim president of the system.

Myers retired this summer after 11 years as chancellor of Arkansas State University—Mountain Home, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

He will replace Chuck Welch, who will become president and chief executive officer of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities next month after a dozen years as the system president.

Welch said it had been “the honor of my life” to work in the ASU System and expressed gratitude for the successes, including record enrollments, higher retention and graduation rates, growing infrastructure, adding three institutions to the system and saving Henderson State University from the brink of closure. He also noted the hiring of the system’s first female chancellor and first Black chancellor during his tenure.

“Every board member I have worked with has loved this system and been incredibly supportive of me,” said Welch, adding that candidates for president will be attracted by a strong, personable board.

Welch’s final day is Jan. 15, 2024, and Myers will then take over and serve until June 30, 2024, or until a permanent successor is named. Myers will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

The board’s chairman, Jerry Morgan, said Myers knows the board’s personalities, “where we’ve been (as a system) and where we’re going.”

Price Gardner, a member of the board who is leading the presidential search for the board, said the role is “very attractive” and “lots of quality applicants” are expected to be interested in the post.

“We hope to engage a search firm in the next couple of weeks” and formally launch the search in mid-January with a goal of hiring a new system president by early May, Gardner said.