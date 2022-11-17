Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile’s vicious dunk gets high praise from basketball legend: ‘Dunk of the year’

No. 9 Arkansas came out strong to start the 2022-23 season, and Trevon Brazile put the rest of the nation on notice with a thunderous dunk against South Dakota State.

The Razorbacks player’s dunk came with 1:57 left in the second half of their win over the Jackrabbits. Brazile drove to the hoop, leaped up and slammed the ball over Broden Lien’s head.

“Children are watching man,” analyst Maurice Watkins said when watching the replay of the dunk.

Play-by-play announcer Brett Dolan added: “Save the children! Look out below.”

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson called Brazile’s play the “Dunk of the Year.”

Brazile, a sophomore forward, played 29 minutes and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. He added two assists, two blocks and a steal to his fantastic game.

Arkansas won the game 71-56. Ricky Council IV had 19 points, Davonte Davis added 13 points and Jordan Walsh added 10. Arkansas had those four players in double figures.

Zeke Mayo and Luke Appel each had a team-high nine points in the loss for South Dakota State.

Arkansas moved to 3-0 on the year and South Dakota State fell to 2-2.