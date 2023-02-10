Armed North Carolina man attempts home invasion, gets shot in neck by homeowner: police

A North Carolina man is in critical condition after being shot by a property owner during an attempted home invasion, police say.

The Mount Airy Police Department said Joshua Murphy, 41, was at home Tuesday afternoon when Daniel Brown entered through his front door armed with a handgun, the Mount Airy News reported.

“Once Brown came through the front door, he was confronted by Joshua Murphy, who fired one shot, striking Brown in the neck,” police said in a statement obtained by the newspaper.

LOUISIANA WOMAN SHOOTS AND KILLS HOME INVASION SUSPECT TO PROTECT HER CHILDREN, POLICE SAY

“Officers responded to the residence and located the homeowner, Joshua Wade Murphy…standing in the front yard of his residence armed with a shotgun,” the statement added. “There was a white male lying in the front yard who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the neck.”

NORTH CAROLINA FAMILY OUTSMARTS THIEVES WITH APPLE AIRTAG: ‘THEY PICKED THE WRONG CAR’

First responders took Brown to a local hospital where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

As of Friday, no charges have been filed yet in the case.

The Mount Airy Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.