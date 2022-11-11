Armed Ohio double homicide suspect killed by police

A man suspected of fatally shooting two people inside a Toledo home was later shot and killed by police after he was found in a car holding a gun to his head, authorities said.

Police responded to the home around 11:20 p.m. Thursday after a caller said someone may have been shot at the residence. The officers found two people who had each been shot at least once. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was found sitting in a car elsewhere in the city, holding a gun to his head, authorities said. They said the man refused directives to drop the weapon and that he exited the vehicle with the gun in his hand. Officers shot and killed him. Authorities have not said if the man fired any shots.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. His name and the names of the other two shooting victims have not been released, and authorities have not said if the three knew each other nor disclosed a possible motive for the shootings.

Authorities said “several” officers fired shots, and all of them have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when an officer fires their weapon. Their names have not been released.