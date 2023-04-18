Armed suspect posing as deliveryman in alleged Connecticut home invasion attempt caught on camera

An armed suspect dressed as a deliveryman allegedly planned to tie up a Connecticut homeowner and rob him but took off after the homeowner fought back, police said.

The confrontation Friday morning was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in East Haven, Connecticut.

A man, later identified as Xavier Otero, was seen in the video wearing an orange safety vest and holding a package in his left hand with his right side nearly hidden from the door.

As the homeowner opened the door, Otero was seen reaching for something on his right side and trying to barge his way inside, but the homeowner pushed Otero, who looked stunned and ran to a getaway car.

Otero allegedly brandished a black handgun when he tried to bull rush his way into the home, according to police.

Police disseminated the video and a suspect’s photo to news and social media outlets, and tips poured in.

Responding officers identified Otero as the suspect and found him at a family member’s house in nearby Hartford, where he was taken into custody.

“Investigators uncovered an alleged plot to take part in a home invasion where the occupants of the residence were going to be restrained with zip ties and robbed,” East Haven Police said in a statement on Facebook after the arrest.

Police learned of a second potential plot in the city of Manchester and worked quickly to obtain and execute a search warrant for a Hartford home after officers found the getaway truck.

“While maintaining surveillance on the residence, a second male suspect was taken into custody a short time later after he was seen entering the Dodge Ram pickup truck,” said police, who identified the second suspect as Jean Carrasquillo-Torres.

“As a result of the executed search and seizure warrant at the New Britain Avenue residence, investigators found approximately 1.1 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and items commonly used in the operation of a drug factory, including a hydraulic press.

“Additionally, in the same room, investigators located a bag full of heavy-duty zip ties, consistent with the information they obtained related to the planned home invasions and weapons related items.”

Otero was charged with home invasion, first-degree threatening, criminal possession of a firearm and first-degree criminal attempt to commit unlawful restrain.

Carrasquillo-Torres was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint and narcotic- and weapons-related charges, according to police.

Otero and Carrasquillo-Torres were held at the East Haven Police Department on a $250,000 bond.

Both suspects are scheduled to return to court April 26.