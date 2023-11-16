Armed suspects steal 3 French bulldogs while on walk in DC: police

Police in Washington, D.C., are searching for the armed suspects who allegedly stole three French bulldogs out for a walk with their owner.

According to a police report, around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the victim reported he was walking in an alley in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street, when three suspects jumped out of a blue minivan and approached him, all armed with handguns and rifles.

The victim stated that he assumed the suspects were going after his wallet or cellphone.

As he tried to get away, the victim said he tripped on a hill in the alleyway and what followed was his worst nightmare becoming a reality.

“Immediately, one of the guys with a smaller handgun grabbed my dog and brought it back to the car. It was a van kind of waiting for them. When I saw that, it kind of clicked that they were here for my dogs,” the victim told Fox 5 DC. “I didn’t even like…was comprehending what they were saying. I was just so focused on the gun, and how big it was.”

Immediately after, the victim said guns were pointed at him, so he unbuckled the harness around his waist the dogs were attached to and said the suspects took the dogs and sped away.

All three dogs are females and the victim said he has raised them since they were only a few weeks old.

“It’s just like somebody literally taking a part of your family and like…taking it away. The dogs, not even the cost. Frenchies are known for being expensive, but it’s those bonds I can never recreate,” he said. “I thought I had ten years with each one of them and just like that, gone. It just kind of hurts, it sucks. It’s traumatic, like…I don’t wish this on anybody.”

According to the police report, the dogs are described as the following:

The victim told FOX 5 it’s possible that the suspects are trying to sell the dogs, and if so, he said he would gladly buy them back with no questions asked.

“If you choose not to sell me the dogs, whoever has them…they’re good dogs. They’re good, loving, friendly dogs. They’re not vicious or, like, annoying or barkers. My dogs are trained really well, good temperaments. Please provide a good home. That’s all I want for them at the end of the day,” he said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dogs is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.