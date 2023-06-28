Armed Texas couple gets in gunfight with armed robbers at gas station, suspect shot

An armed couple got into a gunfight with two suspected robbers, injuring one of them, at a Houston gas station Tuesday.

A woman at the gas station noticed two armed men getting out of separate vehicles around 7 p.m. at a gas station in the 8600 block Fulton Street, Fox Houston reported.

She called her husband, who was inside the store.

As the two suspects attempted to pull an armed robbery, the husband and wife, who were also armed, got into a firefight with them, the report said.

One of the suspects was hit by gunfire and the other fled in a Dodge Charger.

The husband and wife were not harmed.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.