Armed woman surrenders to cops after 36-hour traffic-snarling standoff: ‘Thank you for your patience’

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, took an armed woman into custody shortly after midnight Thursday morning after she barricaded herself in her SUV for nearly 36 hours.

“The woman was taken safely into custody,” Fairfax County Police tweeted at 12:08 a.m. on Thursday. “Richmond Highway will be open soon. Thank you for your patience.”

Schools changed their opening times, and traffic in the area had to adjust to the lingering standoff that led to road closures along Richmond Highway between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue, according to local affiliate Fox 5.

Crisis negotiators tried to coax the woman out of the vehicle using sirens and messages from her family that said they loved her “no matter what,” according to WTOP.

“This could be someone else’s daughter, somebody else’s mother, and I think all of us would want the same lengths that we are going to for their family member,” Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry told FOX 5 during the standoff.

Sources who spoke to WTOP said the women, who remains unidentified, was suffering from mental health issues and feared going to prison after being involved with a recent missing person case.

Lauren Kingbury, 25, was discovered unharmed in Fairfax County after she was reported missing earlier in the week and told FOX 5 that the woman involved in the standoff had abducted her.

Local businesses were reportedly irritated by the lingering standoff, which shut down local traffic.

“A lot of people called, but they cannot come and pick up their food or eat for dinner because Route 1 is closed,” local restaurateur Thomas Isaias Perez told FOX 5. Orders at his establishment reportedly dwindled to less than 10 orders per day.

Fairfax Police are scheduled to host a press conference about the barricade Thursday afternoon.