Army helping to combat coronavirus at New Jersey hospital

This post was originally published on this site

University Hospital, part of Rutgers University in Newark, NJ, has dealt with an onslaught of patients infected with COVID-19, pushing their resources and health care workers to the limit with over 240 patients testing positive. Making matters worse for the facility, more than 200 of the total 664 staff members have been forced to stay home as they have become infected or are caring for a loved one who is sick. University Hospital CEO, Shereef Elnahal, tells Fox News that starting on Wednesday, Army health care workers will start covering shifts for those workers in an attempt to keep up with demand.