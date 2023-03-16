Army to remove Fort Jackson soldier accused of hijacking bus while AWOL after insanity verdict

The Army is starting the process to remove Jovan Collazo, the 25-year-old Fort Jackson private accused of taking off in 2021 and hijacking a school bus at gunpoint.

He was found not guilty of kidnapping charges by reason of insanity last week.

“Fort Jackson leaders are aware of Pvt. Collazo’s case verdict and that he has been ordered to a mental health facility in South Carolina,” Fort Jackson spokeswoman LA Sully said Thursday. “Considering this outcome, the Army is updating his status and will complete all relevant administrative processes including separating him from the Army.”

The move had been expected since early in the investigation. In May 2021, Collazo was accused of jumping over a barbed wire fence at Fort Jackson with an unloaded M-4 rifle and brandishing it while hijacking the bus.

Collazo was three weeks into basic combat training at the time.

He snuck away through the woods and found the school bus packed with kids, according to authorities, in an alleged attempt to return home to New Jersey while suffering from “anxiety.” The sheriff’s office later released surveillance video showing parts of the incident.

Panicked elementary school students pulled out their cellphones and contacted their parents, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at the time. Collazo purportedly told the driver he didn’t want to hurt anyone, but eventually grew frustrated with the kids’ questions and let them off.

Eighteen students and the driver got out of the vehicle. Collazo drove a little longer, ditched the gun, left the bus, and Richland County deputies arrested him.

No one was harmed in the incident. After his arrest, however, Collazo tried to escape jail, broke his ankle and wound up hospitalized.

The Army said at the time that he never had any access to ammunition, because trainees don’t visit the firing range until their fourth week – and even then, they’re patted down on the way out to ensure they’re not carrying any away from the area.