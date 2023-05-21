Arrest made in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Texas woman

A man was arrested for the alleged murder of a missing Texas woman whose remains were discovered on Saturday, according to officials.

Mario Juan Chacon Jr., 24, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and is being charged with murder, according to the Midland Police Department. The arrest stems from an investigation into the disappearance of 20-year-old Madeline Molina Pantoja.

She was last seen alive at around 11 p.m. on May 10 at 1711 West Francis. Police opened an extensive investigation into her disappearance the following day.

The search for Pantoja had been operating “on a 24-hour basis” over the past week, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman said in a press conference Friday, with the FBI, the Texas Rangers, the Department of Homeland Security and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office joining the investigation.

Pantoja’s remains were found Saturday about three miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160 in Midland. An autopsy will be performed in Dallas County as part of the ongoing investigation.