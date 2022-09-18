Arsenal youngster makes Premier League history in debut

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri made English Premier League history in the club’s shutout victory over Brentford on Sunday.

Arsenal subbed in the 15-year-old academy product with about three minutes remaining in the match. He became the youngest player to ever appear in a Premier League match. His debut a Gtech Community Stadium came in injury time. Arsenal already had a 3-0 victory wrapped up.

The midfielder broke the mark held by Harvey Elliott, who made his debut appearance as a 16-year-old for Fulham in May 2019. Elliott played against Wolves.

“He has trained a couple of times with us, and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said after the match. “I think it sends a strong message about who we are as a club. I told him yesterday he would be with us, and he had to be ready. He is ready. When he went on I said, ‘Congratulations and enjoy it.’”

Jack Wilshere, who manages Arsenal’s U-18 squad, was the youngest Arsenal player to make their debut before Nwaneri. Wilshere was 16 years and 256 days old when he first appeared in 2018.

Arsenal picked up some more points and maintained a 1-point lead over Manchester City and Tottenham after this week’s play.

William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira all scored for Arsenal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.