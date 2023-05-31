A’s fan storms field before game, runs the bases

The Oakland Athletics seem more and more ready to head to Las Vegas by the day.

Before a recent A’s game in the Bay Area, a fan decided to risk taking the field and running the bases.

While the grounds crew was working on the field, the fan hopped the fence next to the bullpen on the third base side.

He got into the infield near the hole between short and third and decided to run the bases in reverse order.

No one intervened until he was just several feet away from touching third base.

One security guard took a step or two toward the fan, and a member of the grounds crew attempted to trip him with a rake.

After touching all the bases, he hopped back into the stands with no trouble at all.

Given the state of the A’s, fans had a field day in the comment section of a social media post about the incident.

“Most exciting thing to happen at an A’s game,” one user wrote.

“Most athletic person to touch the field in a while,” said another.

“A total of 8 fans saw what just happened,” commented @real_caden.

@hoots919 wrote that “the As security is as bad as the team.”

The A’s aim to be in Las Vegas by 2027, but their stadium discussions haven’t exactly gone well with deals falling through.

The A’s are on pace for a 31-131 record. That would shatter the modern record (1901-present) for most losses in a season held by the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics, who went 36-117.