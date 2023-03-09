As snow hits the Plains and Great Lakes, West will see more rain

We are into a very active pattern across the country, with heavy rain and flooding expected for the West during the next several days.

Moderate-to-heavy snow will accumulate over the northern and central Plains as well as the Great Lakes.

Heavy rain and potential flooding is anticipated across the Mid-South and Mississippi Valley, with more measurable snow spreading into the Northeast on Friday.

This comes as colder temperatures continue to persist over the Northern Tier of the country, and we’re tracking a disruptive Nor’easter on Monday for the Northeast.

Stay tuned for more details to follow.