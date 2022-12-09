Aspen Jeter found safe after going missing on Thanksgiving; father arrested for murder

Aspen Jeter, a 5-year-old who went missing Thanksgiving Day after her mother was found dead in her South Carolina home, has been found safe, officials announced Friday, according to reports.

Her father, Antar Jeter, has been arrested for murder and theft after he allegedly stole the mother’s car, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said during a press conference Friday, according to FOX 57.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

ASPEN JETER DISAPPEARANCE: FAMILY PLEADS WITH FATHER TO RETURN 5-YEAR-OLD CHILD AFTER MOM KILLED

Her family had pleaded for her safe return earlier in the week.

Authorities had said before she was found they believed she was with her father.

SOUTH CAROLINA CHILD, ASPEN JETER, MISSING AFTER MOTHER FOUND DEAD ON THANKSGIVING

“Mr. Jeter, I want you to know if you are watching, if you see any articles, if you happen to see a newspaper or anything, that we are here to help,” family attorney Justin Bamberg said during a press conference Monday. “No one wants to see anything bad happen. We really want to know that both you and Aspen are OK.”

Following a lead from transaction records from Thursday, authorities found the two in a hospital parking lot in Danville, Virginia Friday just after noon. Antar Jeter remains in Virginia awaiting extradition to South Carolina, according to FOX 57.

Bamberg said they are working to keep Aspen in the custody of her family.