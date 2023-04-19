Astros announcer appears to take subtle dig at Blue Jays’ Anthony Bass following popcorn fiasco

A Houston Astros announcer took a subtle dig at Toronto Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass during Monday night’s game following the social media storm Bass created when voicing his frustrations about an incident on a United Airlines flight involving his pregnant wife and their two young children.

Bass, who had a short stint with the Astros in 2014, took to Twitter on Sunday to share his dismay that a flight attendant made his wife, Sydney Rae Bass, pick up popcorn from the floor under the seat of his youngest daughter.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!”

BLUE JAYS’ ANTHONY BASS TAKES SHOT AT UNITED AIRLINES AFTER PREGNANT WIFE FORCED TO PICK UP CHILD’S MESS

The tweet went viral with mixed reactions.

However, the following day, Astros announcer Geoff Blum seemingly entered the conversation with a subtle dig at Bass.

“Your new pitcher is ex-Astro Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up,” Blum said at the bottom of fifth.

With the Blue Jays trailing 8-1, the comment was not an unusual one for a relief pitcher, but the controversy surrounding Bass made it come across as something more.

Bass responded to some of the criticism he received on social media in response to his tweet, and he later trolled the haters with an image of his daughter holding a bag of popcorn.

The MLB player also noted that the airline “is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

Toronto lost Monday night’s game 9-2, but are tied in the series after a 4-2 win over the Astros 4-2. The two teams will close out the three-game series on Wednesday night.