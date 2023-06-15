Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. will undergo surgery, knocking him out for 2023 season, team says

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. won’t be returning anytime soon to the rotation after the team announced he will undergo forearm surgery that will keep him out until next season.

It’s been a lingering injury for McCullers all year. He hasn’t stepped on the mound in 2023 for a game.

In an official release, the Astros said McCullers will have the right flexor tendon repaired, and surgeons will remove a bone spur.

McCullers injured the arm during the Astros’ 2021 ALDS against the Chicago White Sox in Game 4.

The Astros added that it was reaggravated during a bullpen session in February, and McCullers has been working to get back since.

“After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound,” Astros general manager Dana Brown said in the statement. “This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back. But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It’s unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season.”

McCullers pitched well in his eight regular-season starts in 2022, going 47.2 innings with a 2.27 ERA. However, he struggled in the postseason with a 5.87 ERA.

In his last full season in 2021, McCullers had a 3.16 ERA over 162.1 innings (28 starts), working his signature 12-6 curveball that helped fuel 185 strikeouts.

Brown also mentioned that Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will miss at least four weeks with an oblique strain.