At least 2 dead, 2 injured in Houston-area family dispute: report

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two people were killed, and two others injured in a shooting at a home on the northwest side of the county on Sunday.

“Incident possibly stemmed from a break-up/divorce, but not yet confirmed,” Gonzalez said in a tweet, updating his initial statement, in which he said that four were pronounced dead as a result of the violence.

The scene is reported contained, and there is no active threat to the community.

The tragic violence unfolded in the 8700 block of Cypressbrook Drive on Sunday morning.

None of the victims have been identified at the time of this reporting, and police have yet to comment on the two surviving victims’ conditions.

The shooting came two days after an area teen was killed by cops after he reportedly aimed a gun at them.

A Houston police officer shot the teen, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Bennington shortly before 9 p.m., according to FOX 26 Houston.

Officers said they responded to the location following a social media post. Once there, they say they encountered a group of males who were armed, and the group took off running.

One of the males had an assault rifle, according to reports, and the officer chasing after him stated that the male pointed the gun in his direction before the officer fired several times, Houston Police Department said.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner is expected to release his identity in the coming days.

Five guns in total were recovered from the incident, police said, and seven or eight males were questioned about the fatal shooting.

“If anybody comes into contact with police officers, do me a favor; please drop the guns, and let’s all go home safely,” HPD Chief Troy Finner told ABC13 Houston.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.