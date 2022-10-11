At least 26 Pennsylvania children, teaching aides rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at day care

Multiple children at a Pennsylvania day care were sickened Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide leaked in the building, officials said.

Fire trucks and ambulances responded to Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown just before 7 a.m.

Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest is treating 14 children and one adult, all of whom were in stable condition, a Lehigh County Hospitals spokesman told Fox News Digital. An additional four children were rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th Street, the spokesman said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

According to WFMZ-TV, 26 children and teaching aides were rushed to four nearby hospitals, where they all were in stable condition.

BOX COVERING CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS STATUE IN PHILLY PAINTED COLORS OF ITALIAN FLAG

All of Allentown’s ambulances were responding to the leak, according to the station. Multiple children were reportedly carried out of the day care on stretchers and taken to hospitals across the Lehigh Valley.

As some children remained at the scene awaiting transportation, a neighboring day care was allowing the children to stay there and keep warm, the report said.

Officials said that parents have been notified of the incident.

The emergency call was prompted when one child fell unconscious. Responding firefighters detected carbon monoxide and initiated a full evacuation.

Fox News’ Paul Mitchell Picasso and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.