At least 3 dead, 8 injured in late night Texas shooting

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured following a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, late Monday night.

Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the scene of a large parking lot gathering of several hundred people. They discovered several gunshot victims at the scene, and three people were pronounced dead immediately. Another eight were transported to area hospitals, and their conditions are unknown.

Initial reports say 10 of the shooting victims are adults and one is a juvenile. The ages of the deceased are not known.

The police department requested that anyone with information regarding the shooting reach out to the Ft. Worth Police Department Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330 or crime stoppers.

Local media reported the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

Police have yet to make any arrests in the incident, though their homicide unit has opened an investigation. Officials also have not determined how many shooters participated in the tragedy.

The incident comes as agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) discovered a series of dead migrant bodies washed ashore in the Rio Grande. Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson with DPS, said two bodies were pulled from the river on July 1, one on July 2 and another on July 3. The remains have not yet been identified.

“In the past 48 hours, the Texas Department of Public Safety Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) recovered 4 deceased bodies including an infant from the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass,” Olivarez tweeted Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.