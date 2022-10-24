At least 6 rushed to hospital with various injuries following St. Louis high school shooting

At least six people, including at least two students, were injured inside a high school in southern St. Louis, Missouri, in an active shooting incident, according to public school officials.

St. Louis Public Schools announced that at least two students have been transported to a local hospital, and police are on the scene. The St. Louis Police Department also confirmed that its officers had responded to an “active shooting incident” and said a suspect is in custody. Police also reportedly confirmed that six people had been transported to the hospital with various injuries, ranging from “gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest,” according to KMOX.

The shooting occurred at the Central Visual and Performing Arts high school, police say.

“Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA. We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital,” SLPS announced in a statement.

“Students are still being evacuated from the schools and to safe and secure sites. We will send information on where parents can reunite with students,” the statement continued.

Other reports suggested that at least three people had been shot inside the school and that the suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.